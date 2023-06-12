Reviewing Regen BioPharma (RGBP) & Its Rivals

Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) is one of 344 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Regen BioPharma to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Regen BioPharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors 410 1347 3417 28 2.59

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 85.62%. Given Regen BioPharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regen BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regen BioPharma N/A N/A -128.77 Regen BioPharma Competitors $129.66 million $3.05 million 66.79

Regen BioPharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Regen BioPharma. Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors -259.36% -66.53% -13.82%

Summary

Regen BioPharma peers beat Regen BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen Biopharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of regenerative medical applications and advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

