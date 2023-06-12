Head-To-Head Review: Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) vs. Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR)

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Nutex Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutex Health and Green Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $196.50 million 1.48 -$424.78 million ($0.71) -0.63 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Green Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutex Health.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nutex Health and Green Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nutex Health presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 574.31%. Given Nutex Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -235.02% -21.65% -9.28% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutex Health beats Green Street Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc. operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care. The Population Health Division establishes and operates independent physician associations and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real State Division includes owning a land and hospital buildings which are leased to the hospital entities The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. engages in the provision of sustainability investing. It looks for tech companies with leaders that offer solutions to improve the productive use of natural resources and reduce or eliminate negative ecological impact. The company was founded on January 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

