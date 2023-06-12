New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) vs. Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) Head to Head Analysis

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) and Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Relic and Thinspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get New Relic alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $925.63 million 5.23 -$180.25 million ($2.67) -25.83 Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Thinspace Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -19.47% -35.50% -8.65% Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares New Relic and Thinspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.6% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of New Relic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for New Relic and Thinspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 0 6 6 1 2.62 Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Relic currently has a consensus price target of $81.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.64%. Given New Relic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Volatility and Risk

New Relic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Relic beats Thinspace Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data. The company's platform also provides New Relic Instant Observability, an open-source ecosystem of quickstarts that delivers pre-built integrations, dashboards, and alerts for approximately 450 technologies and frameworks; and supports custom app development through common open-source frameworks, a library of existing applications, and a development environment. It sells its products through direct sales organizations, and online and offline sales in the United States and internationally. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Thinspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.