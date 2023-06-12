Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $111.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,329,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

