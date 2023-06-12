Critical Survey: Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) versus Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Community Trust Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $89.24 million 1.19 $10.70 million $1.53 8.64 Community Trust Bancorp $229.62 million 3.01 $81.81 million $4.56 8.42

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 11.25% 8.30% 0.68% Community Trust Bancorp 29.94% 12.92% 1.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 2 1 0 2.33 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.85%. Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

