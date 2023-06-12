Head to Head Comparison: Allego (NYSE:ALLG) versus Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 82.7% of Allego shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Allego has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Driven Brands has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands 1.81% 11.33% 2.92%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Allego and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allego and Driven Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00 Driven Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Allego presently has a consensus price target of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 218.39%. Driven Brands has a consensus price target of $37.56, suggesting a potential upside of 39.66%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than Driven Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allego and Driven Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $141.10 million N/A -$321.11 million N/A N/A Driven Brands $2.03 billion 2.22 $43.19 million $0.22 122.23

Driven Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Summary

Driven Brands beats Allego on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. It also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as provides training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. The company sells its products and services under the Take 5 Oil Change, IMO, CARSTAR, ABRA, Fix Auto, Maaco, Meineke, Uniban, 1-800-Radiator & A/C, PH Vitres D'Autos, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute names. As of December 25, 2021, it operated 4,412 company-operated, franchised, and independently-operated stores. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

