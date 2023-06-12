Head to Head Analysis: Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) vs. Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF)

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) and Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Rating) are both non-energy minerals companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Evolution Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Perenti pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Evolution Mining pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perenti pays out -58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Perenti is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evolution Mining and Perenti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Mining 3 1 0 0 1.25 Perenti 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Evolution Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Evolution Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evolution Mining is more favorable than Perenti.

This table compares Evolution Mining and Perenti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Mining N/A N/A N/A $0.07 34.41 Perenti N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -5.28

Perenti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolution Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Evolution Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Perenti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evolution Mining and Perenti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Mining N/A N/A N/A Perenti N/A N/A N/A

About Evolution Mining



Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, operations, and the sale of gold and gold-copper concentrate. It operates through the following business: Ernest Henry, Cowal, Mungari, Red Lake, Mt Rawdon, Mt Carlton, and Exploration. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Perenti



Perenti Ltd. is a mining and energy services company, which engages in the provision of exploration, mine development, surfacing and underground mining, and energy and infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Mining Services and Idoba, and Corporate. The Surface Mining segment includes drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling and earthmoving in Australia and Africa. The Underground Mining segment is comprised of underground mining services in Australia, Africa and North America. The Mining Services and Idoba segment offers mining support services including equipment hire and equipment parts sales. The Corporate segment is made up of the corporate activities covering strategy, treasury, accounting, HR, IT, procurement, legal, risk, and others. The company was founded by James Edward Askew and Ronald George Sayers in 1987 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

