Critical Contrast: Pagaya Technologies (PGY) versus Its Peers

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, suggesting that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ peers have a beta of 6.25, suggesting that their average share price is 525% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -193.21% -32.82% -10.80%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.51 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.05 billion $478.56 million -0.83

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pagaya Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pagaya Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 290 1312 1939 67 2.49

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 196.07%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 30.42%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies peers beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

