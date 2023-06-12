Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) vs. Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Head to Head Survey

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) and Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilfinger and Bird Construction’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -23.28 Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A $0.68 9.27

Bilfinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bird Construction, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilfinger 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bird Construction 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bilfinger and Bird Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bilfinger presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.43%. Bird Construction has a consensus target price of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 70.35%. Given Bilfinger’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bilfinger is more favorable than Bird Construction.

Profitability

This table compares Bilfinger and Bird Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bilfinger pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bird Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Bilfinger pays out -130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bird Construction pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Bird Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bird Construction beats Bilfinger on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Maintenance Europe, Engineering and Maintenance International, and Technologies. The Engineering and Maintenance Europe segment includes the six regions Engineering and Maintenance United Kingdom, Nordics, Belgium/Netherlands, Germany, Austria/Switzerland, and Poland. The Engineering and Maintenance International segment includes activities of the Engineering and Maintenance North America and Middle East. The Technologies segment focuses on products and technologies which include components for biopharma plants (skids) as well as components for the nuclear industry. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of construction services. It serves clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, multi-tenant residential, light industrial, and renovation and restoration sectors using fixed priced, design-build, unit price, cost reimbursable, guaranteed upset price, and construction management contract delivery methods. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

