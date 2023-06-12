Financial Review: UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) & Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF – Get Rating) and Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of UltraTech Cement shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get UltraTech Cement alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UltraTech Cement and Wienerberger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A $84.03 1.23 Wienerberger N/A N/A N/A $0.04 169.17

Profitability

UltraTech Cement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wienerberger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares UltraTech Cement and Wienerberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A Wienerberger N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UltraTech Cement and Wienerberger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UltraTech Cement 0 0 0 1 4.00 Wienerberger 0 1 0 0 2.00

Wienerberger has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 523.97%. Given Wienerberger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wienerberger is more favorable than UltraTech Cement.

Dividends

UltraTech Cement pays an annual dividend of $8.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Wienerberger pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. UltraTech Cement pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wienerberger pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UltraTech Cement is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

UltraTech Cement beats Wienerberger on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UltraTech Cement

(Get Rating)

UltraTech Cement Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cement and cement related products. Its products include ordinary portland cement, portland blast furnace slag cement, portland pozzalana cement, white cement, and ready mix concrete. The company was founded on August 24, 2000 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Wienerberger

(Get Rating)

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities. The Wienerberger Piping Solutions segment comprises European pipe business and ceramic pipe activites. The North America segment involves businesses in North America. The company was founded by Alois Miesbach in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for UltraTech Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UltraTech Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.