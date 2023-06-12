Analyzing Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) & Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -135.30% -2,049.96% -20.91% Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Standard BioTools and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Standard BioTools shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard BioTools and Revvity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.78 -$190.10 million ($1.66) -1.34 Revvity $3.02 billion 4.61 $569.18 million $7.68 14.46

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revvity beats Standard BioTools on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen D. Quake and Gajus Vincent Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

