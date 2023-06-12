Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Financial Review

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ion Beam Applications and Talis Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A $0.08 206.16 Talis Biomedical $4.81 million 2.82 -$113.01 million ($3.65) -0.14

Ion Beam Applications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talis Biomedical. Talis Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ion Beam Applications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ion Beam Applications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talis Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ion Beam Applications and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Ion Beam Applications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ion Beam Applications and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A Talis Biomedical -3,439.75% -69.08% -54.47%

Summary

Ion Beam Applications beats Talis Biomedical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems. The Dosimetry segment comprises activities that offer a full range of solutions and services that maximize efficiency and minimize errors in radiation therapy and medical imaging quality assurance and calibration procedures. The company was founded by Yves Jongen on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Redwood, California.

