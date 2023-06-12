Reviewing InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF) & Its Competitors

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Rating) is one of 344 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare InMed Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors -259.36% -66.53% -13.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -94.94 InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors $129.66 million $3.05 million 66.79

Analyst Recommendations

InMed Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for InMed Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors 410 1347 3417 28 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 85.62%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InMed Pharmaceuticals peers beat InMed Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

