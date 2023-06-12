JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) vs. Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) and JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JTEKT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and JTEKT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00 JTEKT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than JTEKT.

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and JTEKT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A JTEKT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and JTEKT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $10.73 6.81 JTEKT N/A N/A N/A $370.33 0.07

JTEKT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Continental Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. JTEKT pays an annual dividend of $72.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 287.6%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JTEKT pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats JTEKT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems. The Tires segment focuses on the provision of tire technology solutions. The ContiTech segment specializes in the development and manufacture of cross-material, as well as products and systems for the automotive industry. The Contract Manufacturing segment is involved in the contract manufacturing of products. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About JTEKT

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces. The company was founded by Zenichiro Ikeda in January 1921 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

