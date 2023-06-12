Reviewing Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) & Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hanmi Financial and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.69%. Bank First has a consensus price target of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Hanmi Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Bank First.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $278.56 million 1.78 $101.39 million $3.36 4.84 Bank First $136.38 million 6.60 $45.21 million $5.33 16.26

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 30.36% 16.26% 1.42% Bank First 29.75% 12.28% 1.51%

Risk and Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hanmi Financial pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank First has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Bank First on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

