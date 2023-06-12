Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD) versus Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Head to Head Analysis

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) and Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and Medical Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $547.66 million 0.26 -$337.02 million ($13.49) -0.40 Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -0.12

Analyst Recommendations

Medical Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inotiv and Medical Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 1 1 0 2.50 Medical Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inotiv currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 218.04%. Given Inotiv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Medical Imaging.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Medical Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -57.79% -12.46% -4.91% Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A

About Inotiv

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc. provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line. The RMS segment engages in commercial production and sales of research models, diets, bedding, and bioproducts. The company offers research and discovery services including, computational toxicology, disease pharmacology, DMPK, safety pharmacology, discovery bioanalysis, exploratory, surgical models and medical device, and cell and molecular biology; non-clinical safety assessment includes, general and genetic toxicology, regulated bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and development and reproductive toxicology; pathology services, such as histology, digital, clinical, and medical device pathology; bioanalysis includes, nonregulated discovery bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and regulated preclinical and clinical bioanalysis; proteomics; and consulting services. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About Medical Imaging

(Get Rating)

Medical Imaging Corp. engages in the acquisition and operation of profitable medical diagnostic imaging facilities and imaging services businesses. It offers healthcare services with a specific focus on medical diagnostic imaging. The company was founded on December 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.