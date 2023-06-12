ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $34.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,236,400 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

