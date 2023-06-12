Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) PT at GBX 214

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 214 ($2.66).

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 252.60 ($3.14). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,923.08%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

