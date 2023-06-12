Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target at $16.32

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTK. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,110,506 shares in the company, valued at $887,348,935.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 79,810,506 shares of company stock worth $635,919,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Playtika Stock Up 3.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 54.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 529,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Playtika by 565.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,825 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Playtika by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Playtika by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $11.17 on Friday. Playtika has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

