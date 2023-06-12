Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) PT at $11.52

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 31.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,112,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,687 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Tricon Residential by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 60,272 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 202,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.