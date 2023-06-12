Analysts Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target at $72.00

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $503,973.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,132.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $42,767.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,978,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,147 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $503,973.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,914 shares of company stock worth $10,109,302. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after buying an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after buying an additional 886,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

