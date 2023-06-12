Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $27.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIVN opened at $13.87 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

