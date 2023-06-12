LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 214 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 214 ($2.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.31) on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 252.60 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -358.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79.

LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend

About LondonMetric Property

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently -1,923.08%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

