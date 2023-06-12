SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SOFI stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

