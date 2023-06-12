Analysts Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) PT at $8.56

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.56.
LICY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
