Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $11.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.52.

TCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,154,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 254,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 31.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,112,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,687 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $188.51 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

