Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $26.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.55.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Bumble Stock Up 0.5 %

Bumble stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Insider Activity at Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 244.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 364,202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 2,048.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

