Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $34.70

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.
ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,236,400. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $51.86.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
