Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $34.70

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,236,400. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 169.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

