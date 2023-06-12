Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$13.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPB. Atb Cap Markets raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities set a C$14.50 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of SPB opened at C$10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.85. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.28 and a 12 month high of C$12.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

