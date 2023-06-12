Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Target Price at $41.22

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,765,000 after buying an additional 1,503,626 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $19,800,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 783,026 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,999,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 492,653 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $705.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.37. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

