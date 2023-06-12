Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $30.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.76 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,883,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,299,000 after purchasing an additional 118,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,057,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

