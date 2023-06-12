Analysts Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) PT at GBX 113.83

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.83 ($1.42).
Several analysts have weighed in on ROO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 90 ($1.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
In related news, insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £2,115,679.44 ($2,630,133.57). 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
