Brokerages Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Target Price at $10.80

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amcor has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

