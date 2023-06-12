Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target at C$12.96

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APR.UN. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.90. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.02 and a 1 year high of C$14.11.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

