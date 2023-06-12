Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) PT at GBX 113.83

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 113.83 ($1.42).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 90 ($1.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Price Performance

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 72.58 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 115.60 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -780.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.09.

Insider Activity

About Deliveroo

In other Deliveroo news, insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £2,115,679.44 ($2,630,133.57). 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.