Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Target Price at $34.63

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. Yelp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Yelp

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,835. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Yelp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

