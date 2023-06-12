Analysts Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Target Price at $22.17

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Klépierre Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Klépierre

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping centers, combines expertise in terms of development, rental management and asset management. The company's portfolio is estimated at 19.8 billion as of December 31, 2022, and includes major shopping centers in more than 10 countries in continental Europe, which welcome hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

