Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $22.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Barclays raised Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Klépierre Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Klépierre has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

About Klépierre

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping centers, combines expertise in terms of development, rental management and asset management. The company's portfolio is estimated at 19.8 billion as of December 31, 2022, and includes major shopping centers in more than 10 countries in continental Europe, which welcome hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

