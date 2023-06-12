Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target at $24.17

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

SBGI stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.73 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after buying an additional 501,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after buying an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,348,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after buying an additional 293,446 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Further Reading

