Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $24.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBGI. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.