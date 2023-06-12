Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target at C$12.96

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.96.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

APR.UN stock opened at C$11.69 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$11.02 and a one year high of C$14.11. The stock has a market cap of C$464.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

