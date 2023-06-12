Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $10.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Amcor has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

