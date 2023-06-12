MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Trading Up 6.9 %

MGNX opened at $5.56 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $343.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,117,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 186,500 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.