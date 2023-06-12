CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of PRTS opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a P/E ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 2.17. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,161.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,604.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CarParts.com news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,161.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,604.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,998. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 418,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 119,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

