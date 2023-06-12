CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
CarParts.com Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of PRTS opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a P/E ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 2.17. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 418,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 119,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.
About CarParts.com
CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.
