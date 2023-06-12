Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Semtech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.10.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.78 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $65.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.48). Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Semtech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Semtech by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

