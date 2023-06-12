Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Jupiter Wellness to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million -$15.22 million -0.52 Jupiter Wellness Competitors $3.21 billion $208.39 million 35.94

Analyst Ratings

Jupiter Wellness’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jupiter Wellness and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness Competitors 107 806 1051 26 2.50

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Jupiter Wellness’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jupiter Wellness has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% Jupiter Wellness Competitors -24.94% -15.52% -8.39%

Volatility and Risk

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness’ peers have a beta of 35.47, meaning that their average stock price is 3,447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jupiter Wellness peers beat Jupiter Wellness on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

