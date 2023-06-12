Brokerages Set NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) PT at $50.92

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNGRY. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $17.85 on Friday. NN Group has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.7848 per share. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

