Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price at $45.65

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $19,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $41.77 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.