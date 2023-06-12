HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEXO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 7.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,940,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 54.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 431,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 558,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in HEXO by 57.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Stock Down 8.1 %

NYSE HEXO opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.35. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.38 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 217.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

