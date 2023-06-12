Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Target Price at $16.20

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,022,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,431,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,112 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

